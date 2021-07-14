 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vectura, Philip Morris $1.45B Deal Under UK Government Scrutiny: Times

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
Vectura, Philip Morris $1.45B Deal Under UK Government Scrutiny: Times
  • Britain's business minister has tasked the government with keeping tabs on Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc's (NYSE: PM) proposed takeover of U.K-based inhalation-focused CDMO Vectura
  • Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is working with officials to understand better Philip Morris' plans for Vectura, which develops therapies to treat some of the very lung diseases Philip Morris' products cause, The Times reported.
  • The government is reportedly uneasy about the crossover between Philip Morris' tobacco products and Vectura's respiratory repertoire, The Times said. 
  • Vectura on Friday agreed to sell to Philip Morris for £1.05 billion ($1.45 billion).
  • Price Action: PM shares are up 1.7% at $99.42 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PM)

Philip Morris To Buy UK Drug Company Vectura For $1.2B As Part Of 'Beyond Nicotine' Push
Philip Morris To Buy Fertin Pharma For $820M
Stock Wars: Altria Group Vs. Philip Morris International
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Ivan Boesky Gives Greed A Bad Name
Philip Morris Moves Headquarters To Connecticut
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs The TimesGovernment M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com