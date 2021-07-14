Illumina, Grail Merger Faces Full-Scale European Probe Amid Antitrust Concerns: Reuters
- The proposed $8 billion merger between liquid biopsy firm Grail Inc and cancer blood screening firm Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has met with nothing but flack since it was first announced in September.
- In March, Federal Trade commissioners voted 4-0 to challenge the deal, and the deal is now facing a potential setback in the EU.
- The EU is prepared to launch a full-scale probe into a pending merger, sources close to the deal told Reuters.
- The proposed probe has evolved from a preliminary investigation that started last month, with the EU now seeking greater concessions from the deal.
- The EU’s initial review is expected to wrap on July 22. Grail and Illumina have until just Thursday to expand their concessions beyond a commitment to cut prices by 2025 and provide contractual guarantees for fair pricing or face a more extensive investigation.
- The Federal Trade Commission sued to stop approval of the merger, accusing the deal would slow innovation in cancer tests.
