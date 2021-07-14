 Skip to main content

Illumina, Grail Merger Faces Full-Scale European Probe Amid Antitrust Concerns: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 11:50am   Comments
  • The proposed $8 billion merger between liquid biopsy firm Grail Inc and cancer blood screening firm Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has met with nothing but flack since it was first announced in September. 
  • In March, Federal Trade commissioners voted 4-0 to challenge the deal, and the deal is now facing a potential setback in the EU.
  • The EU is prepared to launch a full-scale probe into a pending merger, sources close to the deal told Reuters.
  • The proposed probe has evolved from a preliminary investigation that started last month, with the EU now seeking greater concessions from the deal. 
  • The EU’s initial review is expected to wrap on July 22. Grail and Illumina have until just Thursday to expand their concessions beyond a commitment to cut prices by 2025 and provide contractual guarantees for fair pricing or face a more extensive investigation.
  • The Federal Trade Commission sued to stop approval of the merger, accusing the deal would slow innovation in cancer tests
  • Price Action: ILMN shares are down 3.27% at $467.69 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

