UK Competition Watchdog Launches 12-Month Study On Google, Apple Mobile Ecosystems Over Antitrust Concerns: Report
- The U.K. antitrust regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) mobile ecosystems, Reuters reports.
- The CMA will conduct a 12-month market study into the iOS and Android systems following user and business exploitation concerns by their market power, adding to the regulator’s separate investigations into both the companies, Bloomberg reported.
- The CMA opts for a market study to gather information before upgrading its investigation.
- The CMA is preparing to set up a tech-focused unit. It has warned the largest companies against extra scrutiny of everything from mergers to monopoly behavior.
