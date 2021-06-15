 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Competition Watchdog Launches 12-Month Study On Google, Apple Mobile Ecosystems Over Antitrust Concerns: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Share:
UK Competition Watchdog Launches 12-Month Study On Google, Apple Mobile Ecosystems Over Antitrust Concerns: Report
  • The U.K. antitrust regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) mobile ecosystems, Reuters reports.
  • The CMA will conduct a 12-month market study into the iOS and Android systems following user and business exploitation concerns by their market power, adding to the regulator’s separate investigations into both the companies, Bloomberg reported.
  • The CMA opts for a market study to gather information before upgrading its investigation.
  • The CMA is preparing to set up a tech-focused unit. It has warned the largest companies against extra scrutiny of everything from mergers to monopoly behavior.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.31% at $130.08 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOG)

EU Top Court Says Facebook, Other Big Tech Also Subject To EU Privacy Rulings: Report
US Representative Seek To Unwind Facebook's Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions: Bloomberg
Washington Renews Apple Inquiry Regarding Trump-Era Subpoenas: Bloomberg
Transformers Augmented Reality Game Coming From Studio Behind 'Pokemon Go'
Apple (Finally) Launches Highly-Speculated Beats Studio Buds At $150
Qualcomm CEO-Elect Cristiano Amon Speaks At BofA Securities Event: Why Is An Analyst Bullish?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs U.K. Competition and Markets AuthorityGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com