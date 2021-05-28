Big Tech Lobby Groups Challenge Florida's New Tech Law: Reuters
- Internet lobbying groups NetChoice and Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), including members like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google filed a lawsuit against Florida’s new law that barred the big social media companies from banning political candidates, Reuters reports.
- The groups justified the First Amendment’s protection of social media platforms’ hosting and content moderation rights based on their business models.
- The new law will make it easier to prosecute tech companies.
- Interestingly, it also exempted companies that owned and operated theme parks or entertainment venues of over 25 acres, like The Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS).
