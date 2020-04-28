Why Tyson Food's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to use the Defense Production Act to mandate that meat processing plants stay open.

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. Some of the company brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Sara Lee.

The stock has taken a beating after multiple company employees tested positive for COVID-19. This caused the company to temporarily pause production, impacting supply and leaving people to wonder will there be a meat shortage.

Tyson's stock traded up by 5.8% at $63.14 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $94.24 and a 52-week low of $42.57.