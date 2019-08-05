Trump Suggests Need To Strengthen Background Checks In Wake Of Shootings, But Ties In Immigration Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump called for a bipartisan move to strengthen background checks for people trying to buy guns in the wake of weekend mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, and suggested the effort might also include immigration reform.

The president’s comments came in a Monday morning tweet and Trump hasn’t yet elaborated on the idea. He didn’t address the anti-immigrant screed that authorities say was posted on an online forum under the El Paso shooter’s last name shortly before the shooting.

Trump was scheduled to speak publicly later Monday, and earlier called the first shooting, in El Paso, Texas, “an act of cowardice.”

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump said. “We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

Trump hasn't explained yet why he thinks the two subjects should be linked. Neither of the suspects in the shootings, Patrick Crusius in El Paso or Connor Betts in Dayton, Ohio, is believed to be an immigrant.

The president is expected to speak from the White House at 10 a.m. ET.

Nine people were killed in the shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning. In El Paso, the gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart (NYSE: WMT) near the Texas-Mexico border.

Authorities have said the shooting in El Paso is being treated as an act of domestic terrorism, and are considering charging the shooter with federal hate crimes.