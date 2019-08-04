30 People Killed In Mass Shootings In Dayton, El Paso

Two mass shootings occurred hours apart this weekend, leaving at least 30 people dead and dozens more injured.

The shootings come just a week after four people were killed in a mass shooting at a California food festival and have again sparked debate about gun control legislation and reform in the United States.

20 Killed At El Paso Mall

A shooting near an El Paso, Texas shopping mall has left at least 20 people dead and dozens more injured. The shooter was identified as a 21-year-old white male.

"Many of the victims were shot at a Walmart, according to police," according to The Associated Press. "The shopping area is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the main border checkpoint with Ciudad Juárez, Mexico."

The shooter is in custody and CNN reports the FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting. The shooter may have posted a 2,300-word manifesto online before the rampage.

"The writing is filled with white nationalist language and racist hatred toward immigrants and Latinos, blaming immigrants and first-generation Americans for taking away jobs," according to CNN.

"Our community will not be defined by this senseless evil act of violence," said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. "United our community will heal. El Paso is too strong to be broken by a cowardly act like this."

10 Killed Near Ohio Bar

Early Sunday morning, another shooting in Dayton, Oho left at least 10 dead, including the shooter, and 26 more injured. The incident occurred near Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District. The gunman was killed within minutes as police were in the area and quick to respond.

The gunman was carrying a carrying a .223-caliber rifle, wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines.

"Time and again, I as mayor have been amazed by Dayton first responders," said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. "If Dayton Police hadn’t gotten to the shooter in under a minute, hundreds of people could be dead."