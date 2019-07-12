Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Petrobras May Leave Brazil's State-Run Program
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2019 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Petrobras May Leave Brazil's State-Run Program

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) is considering exiting from good governance program for state run firms, according to Reuters.

The São Paulo, Brazil-based exchange operator B3 SA established the Distinction in Governance Program for State-Run Firms.

According to the report, Roberto Castello Branco the CEO of Petrobras Brasileiro believes the measures demanded by the program add “little tangible value” to the firm’s compliance efforts and “divert resources that could be better used.”

Petrobras shares are trading up 0.69% at $16.80. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.90 and a 52-week low of $10.16.

Related Links:

Medigus Gets Order For Integrated Visualization Device

Infosys Trades Higher On Raised Guidance

Posted-In: Government News Rumors Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PBR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 12, 2019