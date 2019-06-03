Market Overview

Apple Falls As Justice Department Given Jurisdiction For Possible Antitrust Probe
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares dropped about 3 percent in mid-day trading after Reuters reported the U.S. Department of Justice has given been jurisdiction for potential probe of Apple as part of a broad tech review by antitrust enforcers.

This news broke as with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference ongoing.

Earlier, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell following reports the Federal Trade Commission "will lead an antitrust investigation under an arrangement that gives the Justice Department chief oversight" of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google.

Apple's stock traded around $172.70 per share at time of publication, down 1.4 percent on the day.

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Legal Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

