Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares dropped about 3 percent in mid-day trading after Reuters reported the U.S. Department of Justice has given been jurisdiction for potential probe of Apple as part of a broad tech review by antitrust enforcers.

This news broke as with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference ongoing.

Earlier, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell following reports the Federal Trade Commission "will lead an antitrust investigation under an arrangement that gives the Justice Department chief oversight" of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google.

Apple's stock traded around $172.70 per share at time of publication, down 1.4 percent on the day.

