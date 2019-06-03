Apple Falls As Justice Department Given Jurisdiction For Possible Antitrust Probe
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares dropped about 3 percent in mid-day trading after Reuters reported the U.S. Department of Justice has given been jurisdiction for potential probe of Apple as part of a broad tech review by antitrust enforcers.
This news broke as with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference ongoing.
Earlier, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell following reports the Federal Trade Commission "will lead an antitrust investigation under an arrangement that gives the Justice Department chief oversight" of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google.
Apple's stock traded around $172.70 per share at time of publication, down 1.4 percent on the day.
