Top US Airports See Sharpest Drop In Arrivals As Business, Government And Tourist Travel Decline

The top 10 major airports in the U.S. are experiencing a decline in weekly arrivals through the gates.

What Happened: The airports include JFK, LAX, ORD, MIA, SFO and more, as the 7-day moving average of arrivals declined 5% YoY last week, according to a post on social media platform X by The Kobeissi Letter on Monday.

"This reflects a decline in tourism, business travel, and government travel. Airport arrival growth has been in a downtrend since the end of January." The post said.

The post also shared how the number of passengers arriving in the States from Europe has also declined by over 18% when compared to last year, while arrivals from Mexico and Canada have experienced a 19% and 7% decline, respectively.

Why It Matters: The data indicates that it has been a difficult period for the aviation industry at large, with several airlines having their price targets cut by experts due to uncertainty with the tariffs imposed by the Trump regime.

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL recently cut its 2025 earnings outlook amid a marginal YoY decline of 0.15% to the airline's operating revenue for Q1 2025.

Elsewhere, the FAA is reportedly mulling over reducing the number of flights operating out of New Jersey's Newark airport as staff shortages and equipment failures have resulted in several delays. "What you see in Newark is going to happen in other places across the country. It needs to be fixed,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Photo: Robin Guess/Shutterstock