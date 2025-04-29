Booking Holdings Shares Slip Despite Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Booking Holdings reported quarterly earnings of $24.81 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.30 by 43.41%. Quarterly revenue of $4.76 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.59 billion and is up from revenue of $4.42 billion year-over-year.

Read Next: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Asks,’How Much Did Majorie Taylor Greene Make When She Bought The Dip?’

For the first quarter, Booking reported:

● Room nights grew 7% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

● Gross bookings grew 7% compared to the first quarter of 2024, or 10% on a constant currency basis.

● Revenue grew 8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, or 10% on a constant currency basis.

“I am pleased to report a good start to 2025, where healthy growth of room nights and gross bookings in the first quarter benefited from our globally diversified business,” said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings.

“While there is uncertainty in the market around the near-term geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, we remain focused on driving our business for the long term by delivering value to our supplier partners and our travelers and executing on our strategic priorities,” Fogel added.

BKNG Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Booking stock was down 4.67% after hours at $4,909.23 on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock