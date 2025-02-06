Expedia Stock Rallies On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report: Here's Why

Zinger Key Points
- Expedia Group reports quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02.
- Quarterly revenue clocks in at $3.18 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.
Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: Expedia Group reported quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.18 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.07 billion and is an increase over revenue of $2.89 billion from the same period last year.
- Booked room nights grew 12% in the fourth quarter year-over-year and 9% for full year 2024.
- Total gross bookings and revenue grew 13% and 10% year-over-year, respectively in the fourth quarter.
- Full year gross bookings and revenue both grew 7% compared to 2023.
- B2C and B2B gross bookings growth accelerated 5 points to 9% and 24% respectively in the fourth quarter.
- Lodging gross bookings grew 12% year-over-year in the fourth quarter; hotel bookings were up 14%.
- Expedia reinstated a quarterly dividend of 40 cents starting in March 2025.
“Our fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations and reflect continued strong execution and better-than-expected travel demand. All three of our core consumer brands achieved bookings growth and we further accelerated growth in our B2B business. These results contributed to a solid full year 2024 for us,” said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group.
“The reinstatement of our quarterly dividend reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook and commitment to shareholder returns,” Gorin added.
EXPE Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Expedia shares are up 8.62% after hours at $187.12 on Thursday.
