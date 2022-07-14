Camping Untethered : Staying Connected Off-Grid Without Generators

Nothing is more soothing in the summer than enjoying the beauty and quiet of natural surroundings. As one outdoor enthusiast put it, “we don’t go to the woods to rough it, we go there to smooth it, we get it rough enough in the city.” It is an excellent respite from the stress of urban life and there are real benefits to mental and physical health.

As people become more aware of their surroundings and the power of the outdoors, the emerging trend of eco-camping is taking center stage.



Using tools and vehicles that respect natural beauty, eco-campers avoid noisy generators and gas as they strive for zero-emission adventures.There are even electric recreational vehicles on the horizon with conceptual designs revealed this year by companies like Winnebago Industries Inc. WGO.

The Great Outdoors Meets Solar Power

The newest tools for eco-friendly campers include solar power units that run everything from cooktop stoves to refrigerators, water heaters, and air conditioning.

Leading solar-powered platforms and appliances, including those developed by Jackery CEO Z. Sun, NRG Energy Inc.’s NRG newly acquired Goal Zero, and GoSun’s numerous solar camping accessories, have given explorers new products to enhance their experiences without the noise or emissions.



Giving portable, solar power options to people who want to enjoy camping and experience a more independent and resilient life, is Cincinnati-based GoSun’s goal. The company develops solar technology for fuel-free cooking, cooling, charging, lighting, and water purification with zero emissions.

GoSun Reports Record Sales

Demand for GoSun products vaulted the company's sales to record revenues of $5.87 million in 2021. The company’s accomplishments include more than $1.1 million in raised capital in 2021, a healthy cash position, a decrease in liabilities from $1.4 million to $893,000, an increase in stockholders equity from $1 million to $3 million and a slight loss of only $31,000 after heavy investment in marketing and research and development.



GoSun reported its revenue continues to grow in all segments. With sales of more than 100,000 products in 70 countries, the company plans to continue investing in innovation as people enjoy outdoor experiences using its eco-friendly products.

Read the GoSun annual report here and learn more about the company by visiting https://www.startengine.com/gosun

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Benzinga may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. Benzinga and the issuer of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This is a paid ad. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the campaign page for more information.