Surf's Up! Here's How You Can Get A Discount Flight To Hawaii Based On The Size Of Waves

When the Hawaiian surf is up, the price to get to the waves goes down.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) said starting Wednesday, Alaska Airlines is partnering with surf forecasting website Surfline to set airfares to and from Hawaii based on the size of the waves. When the waves are big, the fares are smaller.

When swells get bigger than 21 feet, fares to Hawaii will be discounted 30%; when waves are 16 to 20 feet the discount is 20%; and when swells are 11 to 15 feet, passengers will get 15% discounts. Waves under 10 feet will still result in a discount of 10%, the airline said in a press release.

The prices will change daily at noon and again in late afternoon Pacific time based on Surfline's wave height data from 14 different locations in Hawaii.

"With the start of surf season in Hawaii, we saw an opportunity to further support our flyers' passions by using the power of data to offer better deals as surf conditions improve," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications.

The deal runs through Nov. 8 for flights through Nov. 20. The discounts apply to return flights too.

"Surfers are highly traveled wave warriors, and we're sure they'll be scooping up these fares," Surfline President Ross Garrett said in a statement.

Shares of Alaska Air Group traded around $71 at time of publication.

