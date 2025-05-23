Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom Booed By Protesters At Trump's Crypto Investor Gala

Former NBA star Lamar Odom encountered boos at a dinner for top investors in President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency venture on Thursday. Protesters outside Trump’s club in Sterling, Virginia, heckled Odom and other attendees.

What To Know: Demonstrators shouted “Hypocrite!” and displayed signs like “Don the Con” and “No Kings” as Odom entered the venue, according to USA Today.

The event was for top purchasers of the $TRUMP meme coin TRUMP/USD and offered exclusive access to the president. Odom, who also promotes his own meme coin, expressed his excitement about attending the gala on social media.

Democrats and ethics experts have raised concerns about Trump’s cryptocurrency activities, suggesting they provide wealthy individuals undue influence over the president.

A group of congressional Democrats has requested the Justice Department to investigate potential violations of federal bribery laws or the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed these allegations, calling them “absurd.” Despite the White House not releasing the guest list, some attendees, including Odom, publicly acknowledged their presence at the event.

Why It Matters: The incident underscores the ongoing controversies surrounding Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures and their ethical implications. Critics argue that such events allow wealthy investors to gain undue influence over the former president, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

The emoluments clause in the Constitution prohibits U.S. officials from accepting gifts from foreign states, and concerns have been raised about whether Trump’s crypto dinner violates this provision.

Furthermore, the presence of high-profile figures like Odom at the event draws attention to the intersection of celebrity, politics and cryptocurrency, highlighting the complex dynamics at play.

As the debate over the ethical implications of Trump’s crypto activities continues, the incident serves as a reminder of the broader challenges facing the regulation and oversight of digital currencies in the political sphere.

Photo: Shutterstock