Social media network Bluesky is much smaller than the likes of X and Facebook, but could have another ace up its sleeve in relying on the love of sports and ability to let people leave the platform to check out live content.

What Happened: Two of entrepreneur Mark Cuban's favorite items are crossing paths with Bluesky working on highlighting the National Basketball Association's postseason games.

While Cuban's Dallas Mavericks, of which he is a part owner, aren't in the NBA Playoffs, the push by Bluesky could be one of many to help push sports fans to the platform.

According to a report from TechCrunch, Bluesky is testing new features during the NBA Playoffs that include placing a red border with a "live" callout on posts from the NBA's Bluesky account when there are games in progress.

Bluesky users who click on the NBA's profile picture will be redirected to the live content.

"We aren't trapping you in Bluesky," Bluesky COO Rose Wang said. "We want you to use Bluesky to discover what's happening."

Wang said Bluesky will also test this feature during WNBA games.

Why It's Important: The decision to redirect users to content outside of Bluesky differs from the current strategy of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X.

X, formerly known as Twitter, previously had live streaming partnerships with sports leagues where it would show contests live on the platform.

Nowadays, X highlights the scores and posts about games and hopes to keep fans on X rather than having them leave to watch the actual sports matchup.

As highlighted by TechCrunch, Bluesky doesn't rely on advertising to make money, meaning it doesn't care how much time people spend on the platform. The goal is of course to get people to continue using Bluesky and coming back.

The ability for users to quickly leave and watch sports contests and come back to talk about them with other users on Bluesky is an interesting bet to see play out and could be one of the items that could drive users from X to Bluesky.

