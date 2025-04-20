Shaq Regrets Ignoring Phil Jackson's Advice That Might Have Extended His Career: 'I Wish I Had Listened To Him'

Zinger Key Points
- O'Neal, despite his exceptional athleticism and towering height, was suffering from hallux rigidus.
- O'Neal expressed regret in his autobiography for not taking Jackson's advice regarding the surgery.
Shaquille O’Neal, the basketball legend, has recently revealed a career-defining regret in his autobiography. He admitted to not following the advice of his coach, Phil Jackson, which could have potentially extended his career.
What Happened: After winning his third consecutive NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002, O’Neal was battling a serious toe problem. O’Neal expressed regret in his autobiography for not taking Jackson’s advice regarding a surgery that could have prolonged his career.
“He told me, ‘If you get this done right, you can play until you’re forty.’ I wish I had listened to him,” O’Neal said in his autobiography.
“I had hallux rigidus, which is a disorder of the joint located at the base of the big toe. It’s a form of degenerative arthritis,” he added in his memoir.
The condition had deteriorated to the point where surgery was unavoidable, leading to a critical decision about the type of procedure to undertake.
Phil Jackson, the renowned coach who had steered O’Neal’s growth from a promising talent to an indomitable force on the court, recommended a more comprehensive surgery.
This operation, frequently performed on ballet dancers who are familiar with severe toe pain, offered a more lasting solution but required an extended recovery period.
However, during intense contract negotiations with the Lakers, O’Neal opted for a less invasive surgery, fearing that a long recovery could undermine his negotiation position.
He now acknowledges that this decision was a mistake. His toe problem continued, and he returned to the court not at his best, eventually leading to his trade to the Miami Heat in mid-2004.
Why It Matters: O’Neal’s revelation underscores the importance of health decisions in the career of professional athletes. His choice to prioritize contract negotiations over his long-term health had a significant impact on his career trajectory.
This serves as a reminder to current and future athletes about the importance of considering long-term health implications when making career decisions.;
