Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, 'Taking Share' In Core Categories And More

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH shares are soaring in Tuesday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fourth-quarter results. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Sportsman’s Warehouse reported fourth-quarter revenue of $340.4 million, beating analyst estimates of $329.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The outdoor specialty retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of four cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of six cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million in the quarter.

Same store sales decreased 0.5% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $131.1 million, including $2.8 million of cash on hand.

“We were pleased that our quarterly trends continued to improve, with same-store sales down slightly at 0.5% in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year comparable 13-week basis,” said Paul Stone, president and CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse.

“The business also continues to outpace the adjusted NICS data, suggesting that we are taking share and outselling the industry in our core hunting and shooting sports category.”

Guidance: Sportsman’s Warehouse expects full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of down 1% to up 3.5%. The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $45 million.

Sportsman’s said it plans to open one new store in 2025, located in Surprise, Arizona.

Management will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

SPWH Price Action: Sportsman’s Warehouse shares were up 48.19% after-hours, trading at 97 cents at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

