Mark Cuban's Big Revelation: Says He Lost 'Hundreds Of Millions' Owning The Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban, the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, revealed that his ownership of the team resulted in financial losses running into hundreds of millions of dollars.

What Happened: According to a recent report, Cuban has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Mavericks since he sold his majority share to the Adelson family in December 2023.

Contrary to his expectations, he did not retain control over basketball operations, as it was not part of the contract when he sold the team. The Adelsons subsequently appointed Nico Harrison to take over.

In a recent Facebook comment, Cuban not only voiced his frustrations about his role with the team, but also revealed that owning the Mavericks was not a profitable venture.

He claimed to have made money only twice in the 23 years he was the majority owner, resulting in losses of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Responding to a former employee’s criticism, Cuban stated that he had done everything possible for the team over the years, including keeping ticket prices lower than any other NBA or college team.

“I did every damn thing I could for 23 years. Kept prices lower than not only any NBA team, but lower than college teams too. I had $2 tickets for multiple years. When I sold there were always 4k tickets under $29. I made money 2 out of 23 years I was the majority owner. Lost hundreds of millions of dollars,” Cuban said on Facebook.

He also mentioned that he had given bonuses to Mavericks employees when he sold his majority share to the Adelsons.

Since taking over, the Adelsons have increased season ticket prices by an average of over 8% for the next season, hinting at a possible move out of the American Airlines Center.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s revelation highlights the financial challenges that can come with owning a sports team. Despite his efforts to keep ticket prices low and provide bonuses to employees, Cuban’s tenure as owner was marked by financial losses.

This could serve as a cautionary tale for potential sports team owners, emphasizing the importance of sound financial management and strategic planning.

The Adelsons’ decision to increase ticket prices could be seen as a move to offset these losses, but it remains to be seen how this will impact the team and its fan base in the long run.

