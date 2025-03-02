Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban encouraged young individuals to concentrate on reading and comprehending artificial intelligence (AI) as a means to secure their future success.

What Happened: While communicating on the social media platform BlueSky, Cuban underscored the significance of reading and gaining knowledge about AI. He portrayed AI as a “living library” that can aid anyone, irrespective of their location. He further mentioned that all one needs is a smartphone, an inquisitive mind, and a willingness to learn.

"When I talk to kids today and they ask me what I would do if I were 12 today, my answer is always the same, read books and learn how to use [artificial intelligence] in every way, shape and form you can. It is a living library that gives you responses and can help no matter who you are or where you live," Cuban wrote on BlueSky.

″[It] just takes a smartphone, curiosity to experiment and a mindset to learn," Cuban wrote in another post.

Known for his advocacy for reading, Cuban reportedly dedicates four to five hours daily to reading. He asserts that this habit is common among many successful entrepreneurs, including the likes of Bill Gates and Richard Branson.

"You don't necessarily have to be great at AI to start a company, but at some point, you're going to have to understand it," he said in a podcast in 2022. "It's just like the early days of PCs. You didn't have to be good at PCs, but it helped. Then networks, then the internet, then mobile."

As an investor in several AI companies, Cuban has likened the technology to the initial phase of personal computers. He is of the opinion that understanding AI will be vital for future entrepreneurs, similar to the importance of understanding PCs, networks, the internet, and mobile technology in the past.

Why It Matters: As AI continues to evolve and influence various sectors, Cuban’s emphasis on understanding this technology is timely.

His comparison of AI to the early days of personal computers underscores the potential impact of AI on future business and job markets.

The low usage of generative AI among young Americans, as highlighted in the 2024 report, indicates a significant gap that needs to be addressed to prepare the future workforce for an AI-dominated landscape.

