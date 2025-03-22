Mark Cuban Stunned By Dončić Trade: 'I Was Just As Dumbfounded As Everybody Else'

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has voiced his shock over the recent trade of Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

What Happened: Cuban, currently a minority owner of the Mavericks, expressed his astonishment over the team’s decision to trade their 26-year-old superstar, Luka Dončić.

This disclosure was made during an episode of the “Your Mom’s House” podcast.

The Mavericks’ move to trade Dončić for the older and more injury-prone Anthony Davis, along with Max Christie and a future first-round draft pick, has left fans and analysts puzzled.

The trade has significantly bolstered the Lakers’ position in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks are grappling with injuries and are in danger of missing the postseason.

Cuban disclosed that he had no sway over the decision, stating, “If I had any influence…” before trailing off. He further clarified that he no longer oversees basketball operations and that his voice holds no weight under the new ownership.

“The majority owner, Patrick Dumont decided that he was comfortable with Nico Harrison, which is his choice. You can’t totally argue with him because we went to the Finals, but yeah it was his choice and he made his choice. I’m just a fan now. When I originally sold the team, that’s what was supposed to happen, and initially it was. And then over time it was ‘OK in Nico we trust,’ so here we are,” Cuban said.

The former majority owner also shared his reaction upon hearing about the trade, stating, “I was just as dumbfounded as everybody else. It’s just brutal, it’s painful not matter how you look at it. It’s like talking about a pet dying, I’m in mourning kind of, still. But they paid me to buy the circus, so I just look at my bank account and feel better.”

Despite his disagreement with the decision, Cuban recognized that it was not his call to make.

Why It Matters: While Cuban may feel blindsided by the situation, his past actions as majority owner, including appointing Nico Harrison as the team’s general manager and selling his majority stake to Patrick Dumont and Miriam Adelson, have played a part in shaping the current state of the Mavericks.

