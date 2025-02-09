Super Bowl 2025 Sees Surge In Taylor Swift-Related Wagers

As the anticipation for Super Bowl LIX builds, an unusual betting trend has surfaced, with bets revolving around pop sensation Taylor Swift gaining popularity.

What Happened: According to a report, sportsbooks are offering a range of bets focused on Taylor Swift, who is expected to attend the game in support of her partner, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The most favored bet is on whether Swift will join Kendrick Lamar for the halftime show. “It was originally a 16-1 shot but is now halved to 8-1,” said Jake Ashton, OLBG editor. Swift and Lamar had earlier teamed up for a 2015 remix of Swift’s hit “Bad Blood.”

According to the report by New York Post, additional betting specials include whether Swift will be featured on TV during the National Anthem, if the Super Bowl MVP will mention Swift in his speech, or if Swift will share a Kansas City Chiefs bet on her Instagram account, where she has a staggering 282 million followers.

Despite speculation about a possible engagement between Swift and Kelce, bets on Kelce proposing at the game have seen the least interest.

Other betting specials include odds on whether Swift will appear on TV during the National Anthem (3-1), if the Super Bowl MVP will mention the billionaire singer in his speech (4-1), or if she will share a Kansas City Chiefs bet on her Instagram account, which boasts 282 million followers (50-1).

Amid rumors of the power couple’s engagement, other betting specials include Kelce dropping to one knee after the game (5-1) or proposing and then announcing his retirement (25-1), reports the outlet.

Why It Matters: The surge in Taylor Swift-related wagers highlights the increasing intersection of pop culture and sports betting. As sportsbooks seek to attract a wider audience, they are offering more diverse and entertainment-focused bets.

This trend could potentially reshape the landscape of sports betting, making it more accessible and appealing to a broader demographic, beyond traditional sports enthusiasts.

