Mark Cuban on Selling Dallas Mavericks Stake: 'I Didn't Want My Kids Feeling the Pressure of Walking Into My Spot'

Mark Cuban, the long-standing face of the Dallas Mavericks, has sold his majority stake in the franchise. The sale, which took place in late 2023, marks the end of Cuban’s 23-year tenure as the team’s majority owner.

What Happened: Cuban sold his majority stake for a staggering $3.5 billion. This significant move represents a new chapter for both the Mavericks and Cuban, who played a pivotal role in elevating the team from mediocrity to one of the most respected organizations in the NBA.

In a recent video interaction, Cuban cited new business ventures and family considerations as the primary reasons for the sale.

“In a social media world today, the critics of the ownership of any professional sports team can be brutal,” Cuban said. “I don’t want my kids potentially feeling the pressure to walk into my spot as owner and try to deal with that.”

The majority stake was purchased by Miriam Adelson, widow of late casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, and her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, who assumed the role of the team’s governor.

Read Also: Mark Cuban’s Million-Dollar Advice To Teens: ‘If I Were 16 Again, I’d Start This Lucrative Side Hustle’

Despite the sale, Cuban will retain a 27 percent stake and continue to oversee basketball operations, ensuring the team’s future remains closely linked to its Dallas roots.

Why It Matters: Under Cuban’s leadership, the Mavericks underwent a significant transformation, evolving from a struggling team to NBA champions in 2011. His passion for the game and investment in state-of-the-art facilities set a new standard for other franchises.

“When I bought the Mavs, it wasn’t a financial investment,” Cuban said. “And honestly, selling it wasn’t something I was excited to do, but I thought it was the right time to do it. None of this was about economics; it was and is about matters of the heart.”

Read Next

Mark Cuban Criticizes Meme Coins as a ‘Hustle’ and Money Gamble: ‘Like a Game of Musical Chairs With Money’