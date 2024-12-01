Mark Cuban Hands Out $35M In Bonuses To Mavericks Employees: 'It Was Life-Changing Money'

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, has transformed the lives of many of his employees by making them millionaires.

What Happened: After acquiring majority ownership of the Mavericks in 2000, Cuban, known for his innovative approach and genuine concern for his employees, aimed to make a significant impact on the franchise.

He held a strong belief in acknowledging the efforts of those who contributed to his success, a principle he adopted during his initial business endeavors.

Upon selling the Mavs in 2023, Cuban ensured that long-serving team employees received $35 million in bonuses that significantly altered their lives. His influence, however, was not limited to his employees. His investment in the team, facilities, fan experience, and talent attraction resulted in the Mavericks making their first playoff appearance in over a decade during the 2000-01 season.

“I’m not there without them; I did it with my first two companies, and I wanted to do the same with the Mavs. They were there for me the whole time; it was enough money that for those who were there 20 years or more, it was life-changing money,” Cuban said in an interview.

"I did it with MicroSolutions, you know, we had 80 employees, they all got paid. I did it with Broadcast.com — out of 330 employees, 300 became millionaires. And I wanted to do the same thing with the Mavs. You know, they were there for me the whole time … for those who were there 20 years or more it was life-changing money," he added.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s leadership and investment in the Mavericks not only led to the team’s first championship in franchise history in 2011 but also set a high standard for team ownership in the sports industry.

His approach to rewarding employees has been seen as a benchmark for other franchises.

