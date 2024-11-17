Mike Tyson Discloses Near-Death Experience Before Jake Paul Fight

In a shocking revelation, boxing legend Mike Tyson disclosed that he had a near-death experience just months before his fight with Jake Paul.

What Happened: Tyson underwent eight blood transfusions and lost 25 pounds during a hospital stay in June, a month before his Netflix bout with Paul. The fight, however, took place five months later.

Tyson, 58, shared his ordeal in his first post on X on Sunday after the fight, stating, “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.



I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.



To… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 16, 2024

The former heavyweight champion suffered an ulcer flare-up and a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May, leading to a postponement of the fight. Despite the health scare, Tyson managed to complete eight rounds with Paul at the Dallas Cowboy stadium.

However, Tyson’s health issues seemed to affect his performance, with Paul landing most of the punches. The fight marked Tyson’s first sanctioned bout since 2005, the New York Post reported.

Despite the setback, Tyson expressed gratitude for the experience, stating, “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”

Why It Matters: Tyson’s near-death experience and subsequent recovery to fight Jake Paul is a testament to his resilience and determination.

His health scare and the postponement of the fight added another layer of drama to the much-anticipated bout. Despite his health issues, Tyson’s ability to go eight rounds with a much younger opponent shows his enduring strength and skill as a boxer.

This fight, his first sanctioned bout since 2005, marks a significant moment in Tyson’s career and the world of boxing.

