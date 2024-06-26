Rocket Mortgage Classic Field Includes 7 Major Winners, A 15-Year-Old And An Amateur Who Works At Golf Galaxy

Loading... Loading...

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, a PGA Tour event that Detroit Golf Club has hosted since 2019, is set to begin on Thursday with a stacked field of seasoned veterans and amateurs that will be sure to captivate fans.

Last year, Rickie Fowler won his first tournament in more than four years by defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff.

This year, fans will hope for an equally thrilling finish. The RMC field is set and includes seven former major winners (Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship or the Open Championship) as well as a number of amateurs with enticing storylines.



The major winners are Stewart Cink who won the Open Championship in 2009, Jason Dufner who won the PGA Championship in 2013, Zach Johnson who has won both the Masters and the Open, Francesco Molinari who won the Open in 2018, Webb Simpson who won the 2012 U.S. Open, Jimmy Walker who captured the PGA Championship in 2016 and Gary Woodland who won the U.S. Open in 2009. Last year's defending champion, Fowler, will compete again in the tournament, which begins Thursday morning.



Read Also: Tiger Woods 2024 Return To Golf ‘Good For Everyone,’ DraftKings CEO Says



And while the RMC's field is studded with accomplished veterans, it may be the amateurs that capture the hearts and attention of the fans. Miles Russell, a 15-year-old high schooler from Florida, will tee it up in his first-ever PGA event after playing in multiple Korn Ferry Tour events. Nick Bienz will also play in his first PGA event, but unlike Russell, Bienz is old enough to drink beer, and that's exactly what he did.



After his round at a Monday qualifier, Bienz, who works at Golf Galaxy, drank a few beers while he waited for a playoff for the final spots in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The beers appeared to help, as Bienz was able to advance through the playoff to earn a spot in his first ever PGA tour event.



The Detroit Golf Club has hosted the Rocket Mortgage Classic since its inaugural tournament in 2019. The course was designed by Donald Ross, the same designer of Pinehurst #2 which recently hosted the U.S. Open. Other notable Ross courses include metro Detroit's Oakland Hills, Seminole in Florida and East Lake in Georgia.



Click here to learn more about the event and get tickets.

Read Next:

Photo: Linda Parton/Shutterstock.com