Detroit Lions Have First-Round Pick Every Year Since 1994: Would They Really Trade Out With Draft In Motor City?

The Detroit Lions finished with one of their best records in years for the 2023 season, which means they will have a lower pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Would General Manager Brad Holmes consider trading out of the first round with the 2024 NFL Draft taking place in Detroit?

What Happened: Detroit Lions fans might not like the answer given by Holmes to the media on scenarios that could see the Lions trade their 29th overall first-round pick and move back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Holmes was asked about a scenario of trading out of the first round and didn't hesitate to say he will do what is best for the franchise.

"We have to do the right thing for the organization," Holmes said, as reported by Lions writer Mike O'Hara.

Holmes said while he would consider trading out of the first round, it's important to note that, with the draft taking place in Detroit, there might be a greater chance of upsetting the fans if he makes such a move.

A trade out of the first round could mean that any Lions fans in attendance Thursday will have spent all day downtown to watch other teams take their players in the draft.

Holmes said he would send out a "PSA and apologize" if he trades out of the first round.

"Hopefully, our fans will forgive us. We won't expect immediate forgiveness right then and there, but hopefully when the season starts."

Detroit was announced as the host city for the NFL Draft back in 2022.

"Another opportunity for our franchise and our city and just for the world to kind of migrate to downtown Detroit," Holmes said earlier this week.

Why It's Important: Holmes is no stranger to trading in the NFL Draft. Since joining as the Lions GM in 2021, Holmes has taken part in several drafts for the team and is known for dealmaking.

This includes the 2023 NFL Draft, which saw the Lions trade their sixth overall pick, acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade. The Lions traded the sixth pick to the Arizona Cardinals and received back the 12th, 34th and 168th overall picks.

Lions fans will remember the 2023 Draft saw several impact players taken including running back Jahymyr Gibbs with the 12th pick and tight end Sam LaPorta with the 34th pick. Both rookies played in the 2023 NFL season and were among the top first-year players, finishing third and fourth, respectively, in NFC offensive rookie of the year voting.

The 12-5 record and appearance in the NFC Championship game gives the Lions the 29th overall pick, one of their lowest earned in years.

The Lions also have the 61st overall pick and 73rd, but have only those three picks in the first four rounds, with no fourth-round pick this year. This could prompt Holmes to be open to trades to pick up additional picks. The Lions also have a fifth-round pick, two sixth-round picks and a seventh-round pick, for seven overall picks.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions had eight picks, including two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The Lions have had a first round pick in every season since 1994, with 1993 being the last year they didn't select a player in the first round.

The Lions’ top needs by position include cornerback, offensive line and wide receiver. The Lions last took a wide receiver in the first round of 2022 (Jameson Williams) and a cornerback in the first round of 2020 (Jeff Okudah). For the offensive line, the Lions last took a guard or center in the first round in 2018 with Frank Ragnow, and last took an offensive tackle in the first round in 2021 with Penei Sewell. Of these four players, three are still with the Lions.

