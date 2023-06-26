Rocket Mortgage Classic Announces Inaugural 'Bow Tie Day' To Honor Founder Dan Gilbert's Son

Last month, Nick Gilbert, the son of Rocket Mortgage founder and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and wife Jennifer Gilbert, passed away tragically due to complications from neurofibromatosis at the age of 26.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced Thursday, June 29, is “Bow Tie Day" to honor Nick Gilbert and help raise money for neurofibromatosis causes. The golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club is from June 29 to July 2.

Basketball fans may recognize Gilbert from his appearances representing the Cavaliers at the NBA Draft. In 2011, Gilbert wore a bow tie and continued the tradition from there.

Gilbert had battled neurofibromatosis throughout his life, a condition that causes tumors to grow on the brain and spinal cord as well as other parts of the body. Neurofibromatosis impacts one in 2,000 people across the world, and there is currently no cure.

The money raised during Thursday’s "Bow Tie Day" will go to NF Forward, an organization committed to funding research to find a cure for the disease. Special bow tie cookies at concession stands on the course will be on sale to benefit NF Forward and the funds will be matched by the Gilbert family.

Caddy bibs will feature a special bow tie on the front, and certain holes will have bow ties on the flags. Players will sign the bibs to be used by NF Forward to raise money.

The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the tournament on Thursday will receive a special bow tie pin upon entry.

“The entire Rocket Mortgage Classic team is honored to recognize the life of Nick Gilbert, who inspired all of us through his courage, strength and relentless optimism,” said Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell.

“Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will celebrate the life of Nick and raise awareness and funds toward finding a cure for NF. We are grateful to our friends and partners at the PGA TOUR for sharing our commitment to this important cause.”

