Here's How Much Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille Watch Costs

Watch sponsorships are not unusual for athletes. Rolex sponsors Phil Mickelson and Roger Federer, Michael Phelps is a brand ambassador for Omega, which is owned by The Swatch Group SWGAY, and now Richard Mille has a special-edition Rafael Nadal watch. Nadal, now 36 years old, has the most Grand Slam titles of any men's tennis player ever.

Richard Mille is a newer watch manufacturer, founded in 2001. The company is based in Switzerland, the same home as Rolex. Its watches are known for its exposed mechanical look that features intricate inner workings of the watch.

Nadal’s Watch: Nadal wore his Richard Mille Rafael Nadal RM 27-04 Tourbillon TitaCarb — only 50 of these watches were made.

The online watch retailer Chrono24 has Nadal’s Richard Mille watch listed at $2,520,000. To put that into perspective, that is more than six times the median U.S. home sale price, according to the most recent housing data from the St. Louis Fed.

If Nadal ends up winning the French Open, he might be the first person to win while wearing a $2 million watch.

Photo: Rafael Nadal photo by Fresnel via Shutterstock; watch via Richard Mille