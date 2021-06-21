Here's How Much A $1,000 Bet On Jon Rahm To Win The 2021 US Open Would Have Paid Out

Jon Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open on Sunday by one stroke over Louis Oosthuizen.

Rahm finished 6-under-par for the tournament and won after a dramatic finish. He entered the final day three strokes back and played from behind the entire tournament until the 17th and 18th holes when he was 4-under-par, then birdied the final two holes to win.

The victory is Rahm’s first major tournament win of his career. He won at Torrey Pines in 2017 for his first PGA Tour win and was also three strokes off the lead entering the final round of that tournament.

Rahm entered the tournament as the betting favorite at +1000 after being forced to withdraw from The Memorial due to a positive COVID-19 test.

He led that tournament at the time but put the disappointment behind him by claiming victory in the U.S. Open.

In the past 11 years, only Jordan Spieth in 2015 won the tournament with odds better than +1500. However, Rahm entered Sunday’s final round at +1200 behind five other golfers.

Betting on Rahm: A $1,000 bet on Rahm to win the U.S. Open would have netted $10,000 on top of the original wager, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Had betters wagered on Rahm when his odds reached +1200, the same bet would have netted $12,000. While he was among the favorites all weekend, golf odds always offer high payouts due to the number of players in the field.

The PGA Tour now heads to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Dustin Johnson is the defending tournament champion. The tournament will air on CBS, owned by ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), from June 24-27.

(Photo: Jon Rahm via Callaway Golf)