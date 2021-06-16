4 Under-The-Radar Free Agent Signings Have Paid Off For MLB's Best Teams

Major League Baseball free agency is headlined with big-name stars shifting their allegiances to new teams and signing contracts worth more than $100 million.

This past offseason, George Springer inked the largest contract, signing with the Toronto Blue Jays for six years and $150 million. Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer joined the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $102 million.

However, several under-the-radar signings have gone on to prove very beneficial to several teams in contention for this year's World Series. These players — signed on economical, one- or two-year contracts — have broken out as some of the top pitchers on their respective teams.

All odds are courtesy of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Anthony Desclafani, San Francisco Giants (+1700 to win NL, +3300 to win World Series)

Desclafani is the number 2 pitcher for the first-place Giants in the National League (NL) West. He is the epitome of a surprise player on a surprise team.

Coming into the 2021 season, the Giants were not expected to contend with the Dodgers and Padres, and yet are currently ahead of both teams.

Desclafani signed a one-year, $6 million deal and has been outstanding.

His ERA is 3.09 and he has just one start with more than three earned runs. He is 6-2 on the season and has thrown two complete-game shutouts. For a career 4.17 pitcher that had a disastrous 2020 season, Desclafani has been excellent and a big reason for San Francisco’s breakout season.

Taijuan Walker, New York Mets (+425 to win NL, +950 to win World Series)

Walker signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Mets this offseason, and the contract has paid off.

He is 6-2 with a 2.12 ERA through 12 starts and has been outstanding as the number 2 starter behind Jacob deGrom. Walker, a career 3.66 ERA pitcher, is a former top prospect and showed flashes of stardom in Seattle.

Injuries hindered Walker’s career, but now he is at the top of New York’s rotation. The Mets have the second-lowest team ERA at 3.12 and are currently leading the NL East.

They are among the favorites to win the National League and continued success from Walker will keep the team in a strong position.

Rich Hill, Tampa Bay Rays (+450 to win AL, +1600 to win World Series)

Hill was named the American League (AL) Pitcher of the Month in May and has become even more important to the Rays with news of Tyler Glasnow’s injury.

In his past nine starts, he has a 1.61 ERA. At 41 years old, Hill is pitching just as well as ever for the team with the best record in baseball.

The Rays traded away Blake Snell in the off-season but has managed to return to contention this year. With their ace out for the foreseeable future, Hill will need to continue pitching well to keep the Rays atop the AL East, or risk falling into the unpredictable Wild Card Game.

Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox (+300 to win AL, +650 to win World Series)

Rodon re-signed with the White Sox for $3 million after sitting on the open market for more than two months.

A former first-round draft pick, Rodon pitched worse every season of his big league career, making his breakout this season even more surprising.

His 1.89 ERA is the fourth-best in baseball among qualified pitchers and his 13.095 strikeouts per nine innings are the best in the league.

The White Sox are one of the best teams in the majors, backed by a stellar lineup and strong pitching staff. Rodon joins Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn in a deep starting rotation.

He is +800 to win the AL Cy Young award, tied with Lynn for second behind Gerrit Cole (-177).

Of every free agent signing this offseason, Rodon has arguably been the best and is one of the main reasons for Chicago’s hot start to the season.

