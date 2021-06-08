Bryson DeChambeau Is Hitting The Golf Ball 'Even Further' Now: Here's How

Bryson DeChambeau, who hits the ball further than any other player on tour, told the media in Detroit he has increased his clubhead speed and ball carry.

What Happened: DeChambeau on Monday made a pit stop in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic media day, one day after finishing tied for 18th in the Memorial Tournament.

Right now, DeChambeau is the leader in driving distance, outhitting second and third place driving leaders Rory McIlroy and Cameron Champ.

"[On Sunday] I was pretty much chipping it at Memorial," DeChaumbaeu said. "On seven, I let one a little bit loose and got up to 197 MPH ball speed, which was higher than at any point last year. I'm hitting it about 10 yards further than I was last year."

How Did He Do It? Kyle Berkshire is one of the top long-drive golfers in the world. He boasts more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of him hitting the golf ball further than most amateurs thought possible. In one recent video, Berkshire shows himself hitting a 9 iron 192 yards.

DeChaumbeau said the pair would do multiple speed-training sessions a day, pushing himself to the point of exhaustion.

"Berkshire talked about doing two-, three-a-day practice speed training sessions. Which encompasses an hour and a half of hitting 150, 200 golf balls at max speed," DeChambaeu said. "As hard as you physically can. And there are points in time where you feel like you're gonna pass out, feel like you're going to fall over.

"But it's in those moments you can catch a second wind and your nervous system can just explode. It's just free… when that happens you feel like you're light and can break speeds you've never broken before. It's a very dangerous thing."

The Rocket Mortgage Classic by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4. DeChambeau won the event in 2020.