Super Bowl Odds: Julio Jones Trade Moves Tennessee Titans Up The Board. Can They Win It All?

Since revealing his desire to get traded, it was only a matter of time before the Atlanta Falcons shipped off Julio Jones.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans acquired Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

Jones now joins the ranks of Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown in Tennessee’s offense. With Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, the Titans’ offense has a three-headed monster to throw at opposing defenses.

Henry is arguably the best running backs in the NFL, and the duo of Brown and Jones are among the best duos at wide receiver. Last season, Henry led the league with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Brown missed two games and still averaged the 14th-most receiving yards per game.

Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft and has become one of the best receivers in the league since. He has made the Pro Bowl seven times and has at least 1,000 receiving yards in all but three seasons. He has led the NFL in receiving yards twice in his career and has 12,896 total career yards.

Impact Of Tennessee’s Super Bowl Odds

According to DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), the Titans were +4000 to win the Super Bowl before trading for Julio Jones. Those odds gave them a 2.2% chance of winning it all this season and were the 17th-best in the league.

After getting eliminated from the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend by the Baltimore Ravens 20-13, optimism on the Titans going on a deep playoff run was low. Their offense stumbled in the game, scoring just three points after the first quarter.

Now, the Titans super bowl odds have risen to +2500, tied for the ninth-best with Denver, Indianapolis, and Seattle. Several sportsbooks offer even better odds at +3000, but the majority sit at +2500.

Change Of Scenery

Jones has never won a Super Bowl, but nearly did before the Atlanta Falcons epically collapsed in the infamous “28-3” game against the New England Patriots. He has played in eight career playoff games and has 61 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns.

He brings experience at age 32 and is clearly hungry to win. He only wanted a trade to a winning team, and Tennessee has posted a winning record in five consecutive seasons. Before the trade, they were one of the favorites to acquire Jones at +500, behind only the New England Patriots at +450.

The trade shakes up the complexion of the AFC. While the Kansas City Chiefs are still the favorite to win the conference at +250, the Titans are now +1200. They are tied at +110 to win the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts.

With a star-studded offense at the skill positions, the Titans can win in a shootout. On the defensive side of the ball, first-round pick Caleb Farley bolsters a weakened secondary that lost Adoree’ Jackson, Malcolm Butler, Desmond King, and Kenny Vaccaro in free agency. The signings of Bud Dupree and Denico Autry strengthen the defensive line and improve the pass rush.

Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith left for AFC East teams, but the addition of Jones, as well as Josh Reynolds from the Rams, have improved the offense. At the current odds, the Titans are undervalued to make a deep playoff run. While they lack the all-around talent of Kansas City, there's no reason why the Tennessee Titans can’t at least make it to the AFC Championship game and give them a run for their money.

Julio Jones is an all-world talent even at age 32 and makes Tennessee’s offense one of the most dangerous in the NFL.

Photo: Erik Drost, Flickr