5 MLB Prop Bets For Thursday June 3: Braves Offense To Continue Producing?

Our MLB prop bets Wednesday went three out of five, with one narrow miss. Today’s slate of action features four afternoon and eight night games, offering plenty of intriguing bets. The Chicago Cubs, riding a hot streak, and the Atlanta Braves, offer some of the best prop bets of the day.

Here are five MLB prop bets to target for Thursday, June 3. All odds courtesy of BetMGM.

5. Casey Mize over 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Mize has hit the strikeout over in his past three starts, punching out at least six in each outing. Earlier in the season, he struck out six over six innings against the White Sox on the road. Chicago enters today’s game with the sixth-most strikeouts in the league.

Mize isn't a sure bet to hit here, as he does have five starts with four or fewer K’s, but the matchup is favorable for him to continue pitching well.

4. Chicago Cubs five-inning moneyline (+115)

The Cubs shocked the baseball world by going 19-7 in May, good for the best record in the league. Facing Anthony Desclafani and the San Francisco Giants, a familiar opponent from his time in Cincinnati, the Cubs look to stay hot.

Fresh off of sweeping the San Diego Padres, Chicago is set to start Zach Davies. Davies had a 1.72 ERA in May across six starts. Chicago’s offense continues to score, making the five-inning moneyline a solid value.

3. Dansby Swanson over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Swanson is on an 11-game hitting streak. In that span, he has raised his batting average over 30 points to .239 and has four home runs. He has taken two or more bases in seven of 11 games despite only taking one walk. Swanson offers good odds to keep the streak going.

2. Alex Bregman over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Bregman has 29 RBIs on the season and is batting .298. Houston has taken the first three games of the series versus Boston, and Bregman has a hit in every game. With the way the Astros get on base, they have the third-highest OBP in the league, Bregman sees plenty of chances to drive runs in.

1.Ronald Acuna Jr. to hit a home run (+270)

Acuna has 17 home runs on the season, including two in the last three games. Washington starter Patrick Corbin has already surrendered 11 home runs on the season, tied for the fifth-most in the league. Acuna is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to lead MLB in home runs and has a good chance to take the lead tonight.