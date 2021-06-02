5 MLB Prop Bets For June 2: Starling Marte, Chris Flexen And More

Tuesday wasn't a good day for our MLB prop bets as all five missed, although two of them came as close as can be to hitting. Today, we're doubling down on the premier matchups of the day to get back on track.

Here are the five best prop bets for Wednesday, with all odds coming from BetMGM.

5. Starling Marte over 0.5 R (+105)

Since returning from the injured list, Marte has hits in all three games. Dating back to before getting hurt, he's on an 11-game hitting streak. He went 2-4 Tuesday and drove in a run in a loss against Toronto. As he continues to round into full form, Marte will continue to prove he is one of the most underrated stars in the game. His ability to steal bases gets him into scoring position often, giving him plenty of chances to score.

4. Chris Flexen over 3.5 strikeouts (-161)

Flexen is a perplexing pitcher. In four of his last five starts, he has two or fewer strikeouts. In the rest of his outings, he has five or more. Tonight against Oakland, a team that ranks in the top half of the league in strikeouts, Flexen should build upon his seven-inning shutout of Texas last time out and hit the low strikeout over here.

3. Alex Verdugo over 0.5 R (+110)

Verdugo hasn't scored in three games, tied for his longest streak of the season. He enters game three of the series against Houston with hits in each of the first two games and, if the trend holds, the young outfielder will score tonight. With a .348 OBP on the season, Verdugo gets on base plenty. It's up to the lineup behind him to batter Astros starter Framber Valdez and creating scoring situations.

2. Walker Buehler under 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Cardinals strike out at the eighth-lowest rate in baseball and Buehler’s K numbers have been up-and-down this season. Despite going six or more innings in all 10 starts, he has more than six punchouts in only half of those starts. He will likely go deep into the game tonight, but the Cardinals are one of the more disciplined teams in baseball. Buehler will have a tough time hitting the over without going into the eighth.

1.Jordan Montgomery over 5.5 strikeouts (-130)

The Rays enter tonight’s game with 596 strikeouts, 36 more than the next-closest team. Montgomery has made three starts against Tampa Bay this season, striking out four, seven, and nine. He has been somewhat inconsistent in the strikeout category, but Tampa swings and misses a lot.