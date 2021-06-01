3 Top MLB Games Of The Day: How To Watch, Previews And Betting Odds

As the MLB calendar shifts to June, contenders are emerging at the top of each division after two months of action.

Tuesday's schedule of games features 15 matchups, but three stand out as the top games of the day. Here are previews for each matchup, along with betting odds and how to watch.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Chicago White Sox (33-21) @ Cleveland Indians (29-24)

How to watch: 6:10 p.m. EST on FS1

Game preview: Dylan Cease takes the mound for Chicago against reigning Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber for a battle atop the AL Central. The White Sox hold a 3.5-game lead over the Indians entering today’s contest having won seven of their last 10 games. Both Cease and Bieber are high-strikeout pitchers, which could result in a low-scoring game.

Betting odds:

Team Spread Total Runs Moneyline White Sox +1.5 (-175) Over 7 (-118) +125 Indians -1.5 (+143) Under 7 (-104) -150

Boston Red Sox (32-21) @ Houston Astros (29-24)

How to watch: 8:10 p.m. EST on MLB TV (subscription required)

Game preview: In a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, the Red Sox and Astros enter game two of the series following an 11-2 blowout for Houston on Monday. Luis Garcia enters the game with a 2.93 ERA as the starter for Houston while Boston starter Garrett Richards comes in with a 3.83 ERA. Both teams rank among the top five in runs per game led by superstar infielders.

Betting odds

Team Spread Total Runs Moneyline Red Sox +1.5 (-195) Over 8.5 (-113) +105 Astros -1.5 (+160) Under 8.5 (-108) -125

St. Louis Cardinals (30-24) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22)

How to watch: 10:10 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Game preview: John Gant is scheduled to start for St. Louis against David Price. Price, still coming off of an injury, is yet to pitch more than three innings this season as Los Angeles has worked him slowly and out of the bullpen. Both teams entered the season as the favorites to win their divisions, but have fallen behind the Cubs and Giants, both of whom are off to unexpected starts.

Betting odds: