5 MLB Prop Bets For May 28: The Stars Of Los Angeles Shine

Thursday's prop bets went two for five after hitting on three the day before. Today, with a full package of games, there are plenty of enticing props to chase. Here are the top five MLB prop bets to target for Friday.

5. Hyun Jin-Ryu to record a win (+125)

Ryu has recorded wins in three of his last four starts and has given up two or fewer runs in seven of nine outings. The Indians offense averages less than four runs per game while Toronto has provided Ryu with four or more runs in support in five of his last seven starts.

4. JD Martinez over 0.5 RBI (+140)

I picked Martinez in MLB daily fantasy today due to his favorable splits against right-handed pitchers. He has 29 RBIs against righties versus eight against lefties in roughly double the number of at-bats. Boston’s offense is riding a hot streak right now with Martinez sitting in the middle of the order to do the most damage.

3. Trea Turner over 1.5 hits (+166)

Turner has 19 multi-hit games this season, good for third in the National League. He is three games removed from his last multi-hit game and has only gone four games without multiple hits twice this season.

Keeping with that trend, Turner is bound to break out with another big game tonight. He's also riding a nine-game streak without a home run, his longest of the year, so watch for that to end soon too.

2. Shohei Ohtani over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

After getting scratched from his start Thursday due to transportation issues of all things, Ohtani takes the hill tonight against the A’s. Oakland ranks 26th in baseball in batting average and 15th in strikeouts, making Ohtani and his 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings appealing. Prior to his last start, the strikeout had hit in his prior six starts.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers over 4.5 runs (+114)

Last Sunday, the Dodgers rocked Giants starter Anthony Desclafani for 10 runs in under three innings. Desclafani entered that start having a resurgent season, but now faces the Dodgers for the second time in the last week. It's unlikely that Los Angeles will explode to the same degree as five days ago, but the Dodgers offense is rolling. They are 13-2 in the past 15 games despite missing key offensive pieces.