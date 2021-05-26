MLB Daily Fantasy Pitcher Picks For May 26: Can Tyler Glasnow Shut Down The Royals?

Wednesday’s lineup of games features nine evening matchups, including the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. Tyler Glasnow tops the pool of starting pitchers with an appealing matchup against the Kansas City Royals while the value bin holds several high-upside options.

All salaries courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Top starting pitcher- Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals ($10,500)

Glasnow is off to a terrific start through 10 outings, holding a 2.90 ERA and a high strikeout rate. He has double-digit strikeouts in five starts and only one game with less than six. Despite a rough game last time out, Glasnow has surrendered home runs as of late, but Kansas City ranks third-to-last in the league with just 41 homers. This is a favorable matchup for Glasnow to bounce back.

Other top starter- Marcus Stroman, New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies ($9,200)

Stroman is off to a strong start to the season, holding a 2.75 ERA through nine starts. Facing off against the Rockies, a team batting just .203 on the road, makes for an appealing matchup for Stroman.

Away from home, Colorado doesn't present a big home run threat, alleviating worries about Stroman surrendering long balls. Don’t expect a lot of offensive backing from the Mets offense, but Stroman has the ability to deliver a win in a low-scoring affair.

Top value starting pitcher- Chris Paddack, San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($7,700)

Slowly but surely, Paddack is rounding into form. After a rough start to the season, he has three consecutive starts of one earned run or less. While he only has one start of at least six innings, his stuff has been crisper and is giving up less hard contact.

A matchup against Milwaukee, one of the worst offenses in baseball this season, provides Paddack a chance to have his best start of the season and a good shot at a win behind the high-flying Padres offense.

Other value starter- German Marquez, Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets ($6,700)

Over the past week, the Mets have been the worst offense in baseball amidst a rash of injuries and slumping players. Away from home, Marquez is a viable sleeper option, especially in the pitcher-friendy Citi Field. Facing a Mets lineup missing several top players, Marquez has a shot to wrack up strikeouts and deliver his best start of the season.