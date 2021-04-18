Gary Vee Says He Plans To Buy The New York Jets... Some Day

Vayner Media CEO Gary Vaynerchuk joined Benzinga’s "SPACs Attack" recently, and one of the topics was his love of the New York Jets. "Gary Vee," as he is often known, even publicly announced plans to one day own the team.

Buying the Jets: Vaynerchuk told Benzinga he plans to take a "tortoise-like" approach to acquire the New York Jets 22 or 23 years from now.

“Gives me plenty of time to win a Lombardi Trophy,” Vaynerchuk told Benzinga.

Vaynerchuk said there will be no conversations over buying any sports teams except for the Jets.

As an entrepreneur, Vaynerchuk is always trying to reach goals, and he once said in a blog post that buying the Jets is similar to creating a "heavy north star" and shooting for the moon.

“Not only do the Jets represent to me what it meant to become an American, but it’s also the ultimate Kickstarter campaign,” Vaynerchuk said in the blog post.

“The key takeaway in establishing these goals is how we handle ourselves and those around us during the process."

Sports SPAC: Vaynerchuk, who also is a special advisor to Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (NYSE: OCA), created by Matt Higgins, was asked about using a SPAC to take the Jets public.

Vaynerchuk said he is not teaming up to buy anything other than the Jets.

“I’m very narrow in my sports teams ambitions,” Vaynerchuk said.

Higgins told Benzinga he sometimes uses Vaynerchuk’s love of the Jets and goal of owning the team to his advantage: Higgins tries to get Vaynerchuk to sell things early, but it usually doesn’t work.

“Gary is long money,” Higgins said, noting that Vaynerchuk is very patient.