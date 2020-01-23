Eli Manning Retires Having Made More Money On The Field Than Every NFL Player In History

As New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning prepares for his retirement, which the team announced Wednesday, his place in professional football history was already being dissected in sports media-- his two Super Bowl wins and MVPs, his Top 10 positions in several important quarterback stats.

But Manning finishes No. 1 in at least one category: paychecks.

Money Manning

According to sports data tracker Spotrac, Eli Manning is retiring as the highest paid player over his career in the game.

Manning's career earnings from just his football contracts, not counting endorsement money and other off-field pay, have totaled $252,280,004.

That brings Manning in about $12 million over the second-highest paid current player, Drew Brees, and a little more than $15 million above Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

It also makes Eli a bit more of a financial success, in on-field earnings anyway, than his brother Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season having earned about $249 million in 18 seasons. Peyton Manning has earned tons off the field as well, however, in a lucrative advertising and broadcasting career.

Made Way More Than Dad

Eli Manning's highest-paid season was 2015, when he took home about $37 million, most of which was in a $31 million re-signing bonus. In Manning's lowest-paid year, his rookie season in 2004, he still made $4.7 million -- a $1.7 million salary plus a $3 million contract signing bonus.

On Feb. 1, 1982, about a month after Eli Manning's first birthday, the New York Times ran a story about a confidential survey of NFL teams on salaries. It found the league's highest player was Eli's dad, New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning. He made $600,000.

Eli Manning Accomplishments

Eli Manning retires with two Super Bowl wins, both over one of the most dominant teams of the era, the New England Patriots. And he was the MVP of both those championship games, joining Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr on a small elite list of multiple-time Super Bowl MVPs.

Manning finished seventh in passing yards in NFL history (57,023) , seventh in touchdown passes, and his 234 starts were the fourth most by a quarterback for one franchise.

