Jeff Bezos Wants To Send You To Space After Katy Perry: Here's How Much A Reservation With Blue Origin Costs

A space flight that included Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez generated plenty of headlines about their short 11-minute flight and the point of the mission, while it made history for having all women aboard.

The company behind the space flight is now taking reservations and deposits for the "new generation of astronauts."

What Happened: Perry, Sánchez and several other women were the latest to take a trip to space aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard, a space flight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

A tweet on X is encouraging those interested in seeing Earth "like never before" to book their trip to space on the New Shepard.

"Return to Earth, Forever Changed," the Blue Origin website says.

While in the New Shepard, astronauts soar above the Kármán Line and fly at more than three times the speed of sound. The passing of the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space 62 miles (100 km) above Earth, is unique as rival space flight company Virgin Galactic SPCE does not take its astronauts to this line.

Blue Origin completed its first human flights in 2021 and has now completed 11 human space flights, including the latest all-women venture.

Among the bigger names to fly to space with Blue Origin along with pop singer Perry include Bezos himself, William Shatner, Michael Strahan and Dude Perfect's Coby Cotton.

Why It's Important: Blue Origin reservations are open to anyone 18 years or older by filling out some information, including a description of yourself in less than 500 characters.

The one missing detail in the reservation is the total price involved for an unforgettable "Window seat" to space. The reservation form says a $150,000 fully, refundable deposit is collected by Blue Origin after booking a reservation.

This means the space flight with Blue Origin is more than $150,000. Virgin Galactic, which is currently in a pause of taking humans to space, has charged between $200,000 to $450,000 per person for past space flights.

Virgin Galactic is expected to begin taking people to space again in 2026 as long as it passes required tests and its plan stays on track. Previous reservation holders for flights with Virgin Galactic included Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Elon Musk.

Virgin Galactic stock is down 51% year-to-date in 2025 and has fallen over 80% in the last year. Blue Origin remains privately held with Bezos as the owner.

While some people and the Wendy's social media account criticized the short flight taken by Perry and the other women, many people would probably welcome the chance to experience space, even if for a short while, if it were more affordable.

Of course, those who read Shatner's book that included his details on his trip to space might want to skip the trip.

"When I looked in the opposite direction, into space, there was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold, all I saw was death," Shatner said in his book.

Shatner recalled what he saw as a "cold, dark, black emptiness" unlike any blackness you can see on Earth.

Shatner called the trip and views of space "the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered."

"My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral."

Photo: The NS-31 crew, via Blue Origin