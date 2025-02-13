SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Starbase Will 'Soon' Be A New City After Cameron County Judge Orders Incorporation Election

SpaceX‘s Starbase facility will “soon” be an official new city, company CEO and billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday after Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered an election for the incorporation of Starbase as a Type-C municipality.

What Happened: In December, Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders submitted a letter to the Cameron County Judge requesting an election to determine whether Starbase should be incorporated as a city.

On Wednesday, Treviño, Jr. said that they have reviewed the petition and signed an order finding satisfactory proof of the statutory requirements being met. The judge said in a statement that Starbase has the required number of inhabitants to be incorporated as a Type-C municipality and ordered an incorporation election for May 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be held from April 22 through April 29, the statement said.

"If the election passes, this will be the newest town in Cameron County since Los Indios in 1995. We look forward to seeing the outcome of this election," the judge said.

Why It Matters: SpaceX, in its petition dated December, said that the company needs the ability to grow Starbase as a community to continue growing the workforce necessary to rapidly develop and manufacture its ambitious Starship launch vehicle.

The company also said that incorporating Starbase as a city will streamline the processes required to build the amenities necessary to make the area a "world-class place" to live for the people already there as well as future employees of the company.

SpaceX, on its website, currently lists its headquarters as Hawthorne, California, where it produces its Falcon 9 workhorse.

In July, Musk said he would move the headquarters of SpaceX from Hawthorne to Starbase. The company does all operations surrounding its ambitious Starship launch vehicle in Starbase, Texas, including its manufacturing and testing.

