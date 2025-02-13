Tesla Hikes Discounts On Cybertrucks By 3X To $6000 As It Looks To Clear 2024 Inventory

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is offering discounts up to $6000 on inventory Cybertrucks in the U.S.
What Happened: The company is offering discounts up to $6000 on foundation series Cybertrucks and $5,100 on non-foundation series Cybertrucks in its inventory.
The offers apply to new 2024 model year vehicles.
In January, the company only offered discounts of as much as $2000 on non-foundation series Cybertrucks.
Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is one of Tesla's more premium offerings. The vehicle starts at $79,990 for the base all-wheel drive variant and at $99,990 for the more premium Cyberbeast variant.
According to data from automotive research firm Kelley Blue Book, the Cybertruck was Tesla's third best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2024, after its mass-market offerings Model 3 and Model Y.
The company sold 38,965 units in the 12 months through the end of December, significantly higher than the number of Model S or Model X sold in the country.
Tesla made only the foundation series Cybertrucks for the first few months of deliveries. In October, Tesla started selling the regular version of Cybertruck priced about $20,000 lower than the foundation series. The foundation series refers to a limited and pricier edition of the Cybertruck with laser-etched foundation series badges and premium accessories.
