Despite Elon Musk's Feud With Gavin Newsom, Tesla Rolls Out Support For California Amid Wildfires With Cybertrucks, Starlink And Megapack Chargers

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday pegged the delay in Cybertruck deliveries to expectant customers in the California area to the company’s relief efforts in Los Angeles where multiple wildfires have claimed lives and belongings.

What Happened: “Apologies to those expecting Cybertruck deliveries in California over the next few days,” Musk said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The CEO said that Tesla would use the trucks that were to be delivered to customers to power Starlink internet terminals in areas that lost connectivity as a result of the wildfires.

The Cybertrucks, Musk said, will serve as “mobile base stations” by powering the terminals and these trucks will then be positioned in a grid pattern in the areas that most need connectivity in the greater Los Angeles or Malibu area.

As for those awaiting truck deliveries, they will be provided a new truck by the end of the week, he added.

We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free WiFi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area https://t.co/oWilgDyVh5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

Musk is reportedly traveling with personnel from Tesla and SpaceX through areas affected by the wildfires. “Cellular networks & electrical power are currently down in most of Malibu and the Palisades,” Musk said on Monday while also expressing his adoration for firefighters in another X post.

In a post from the company’s official X account, Tesla informed on Sunday that it brought back all its superchargers affected by the fires online except for the Pasadena supercharger which was in the middle of it. The company also deployed multiple megapack chargers to relieve congestion during evacuations, provide power to houses, and aid first responder efforts, it said.

Summary of efforts Tesla has done to support employees & communities impacted by the LA fires



Impacted employees (home lost or destroyed by fires) We're covering housing accommodations & supporting employees with transportation & meals.



Superchargers

All our Supercharger sites… pic.twitter.com/GhXwNPEwPl — Tesla (@Tesla) January 12, 2025

Why It Matters: Musk has long been critical of California and its policies. In fact, Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters to Texas from California in 2021 citing dissatisfaction with the state regulations and tax policies.

Even amid relief efforts, Musk shared posts on X alleging that California Governor and Democrat Gavin Newsom spent money on providing free healthcare for illegal immigrants or to protect the state against the incoming Trump administration instead of spending it on fire protection.

Musk put his support and money behind President-elect and Republican Donald Trump in the recent Presidential campaign and is expected to influence certain decisions of the upcoming administration with his newfound friendship with Trump.

However, despite differences, Musk’s rocket manufacturing SpaceX announced last week that it is providing a month of free Starlink service for those impacted by the fires or looking to support response and recovery efforts in evacuated areas. The company is also providing free Starlink kits to agencies, organizations, and shelters, it said.

Starlink and T-Mobile have also enabled basic texting through the former's Direct-to-Cell satellites to combat the lack of cell networks. This allows people on the T-Mobile network to text their near and dear or 911.

California has been battling multiple wildfires over the last few days. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the current incidents have burned over 40,000 acres with over 12,300 structures destroyed.

As per a recent report from Forbes, the death toll due to the fires has increased to 24.

