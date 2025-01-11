As California grapples with devastating wildfires, tensions between Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and President-elect Donald Trump have reached new heights.

What Happened: Newsom has extended an invitation to Trump to visit the state and survey the destruction caused by devastating wildfires.

In a letter sent on Friday, Newsom urged Trump to meet with first responders, firefighters, and those affected by the fires that have claimed at least 10 lives and destroyed over 10,000 homes and businesses, reports Politico.

Meanwhile, Trump reportedly attacked Newsom’s forest management policies and wrongly blamed the state’s fish conservation efforts for fire hydrants running dry in cities, reports AP News. He also mocked Newsom with a nickname and called for his resignation.

Newsom emphasized the importance of unity in the face of tragedy, stressing that the disaster should not be politicized.

The fires have escalated tensions between Newsom, a Democrat, and the incoming Republican president, who has frequently criticized California’s management of wildfires.

Trump has used the disaster as a platform to renew calls for sweeping changes to state water policies and to once again accuse California of failing to manage its resources.

During his first term, Trump demanded policy concessions in exchange for federal disaster relief, a stance that Newsom remembered as he sought support from the Biden administration.

This week, Newsom successfully appealed to President Biden, who approved a major disaster declaration and committed to covering all fire management and debris removal costs for the next six months, Politico adds.

In contrast, a Trump official downplayed the suggestion that federal aid would be withheld from California, stating that the president-elect has always expressed a willingness to work with anyone for the benefit of the American people, Politico reports.

However, Newsom warned that the situation remains dire, with winds of up to 70 miles per hour expected over the coming days, and the threat to lives and property still high.

As the state grapples with the immediate aftermath of the fires, Newsom reiterated the need for a cooperative federal response, expressing gratitude for the quick action taken by Biden’s administration.

