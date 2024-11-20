Elon Musk Predicts Tesla Cybertrucks, Optimus Robots Will Be Aboard SpaceX Starships To Mars In 2 Years

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Inc. TSLA, has expressed confidence in sending uncrewed Starships to Mars within two years, carrying Tesla Cybertrucks and Optimus robots as payloads.

What Happened: Musk said in a post on X that he is "highly confident" that SpaceX can send "several uncrewed Starships to Mars in 2 years."

"If those ships don't increment the crater count on Mars, then crewed ships can be sent in 4 years."

As far as payloads are concerned, Musk said it will include Cybertrucks and Optimus robots.

Cybertrucks and Optimus robots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024

See Also: SpaceX’s Gwynne Shotwell Sees Starlink Becoming Profitable In 2024, Bets On Starship Making It One Of The Most Valuable Companies

This comes after SpaceX’s successful launch of its Starship rocket from Texas, which President-elect Donald Trump attended.

The rocket, designed to transport astronauts to the moon and Mars, saw its first-stage booster detach from the second stage, propelling the craft into space.

Why It Matters: Musk has previously outlined a timeline for sending SpaceX’s Starship to Mars within the next two years, during an interview at the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Saudi Arabia. However, he warned that regulatory challenges could delay these plans.

The next Mars launch window aligns with their timeline for uncrewed Starship missions to the Red Planet. If these missions succeed without issues, human missions could follow two years later.

Earlier, Musk earlier hinted at plans to deploy tunneling equipment from The Boring Company to help his dream of enabling a human settlement on Mars. He envisions humans living in an interconnected web of tunnels on Mars owing to the dust storms on the surface.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Tesla