Snap CEO Says A 'Perfect' Snapchat Employee Has These 3 Qualities

Snap Inc SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel says the perfect Snapchat employee will have three key attributes. They would be smart, creative and kind.

What To Know: Spiegel was featured on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast on Monday and talked about the importance of hiring, the corporate culture of Snapchat and the qualities he looks for in a potential employee.

Podcast host Steven Bartlett asked Spiegel if selective hiring is an important part of building a business.

"I think it's everything," Spiegel replied. "It's basically impossible to do anything interesting without a team."

The three most important qualities Spiegel looks for in a new hire are that the person is creative, smart and kind. "Ten years ago people were not talking about kindness at work. I mean, people would be like, "Sorry, what?" he said.

Kindness is telling someone that they have food stuck in their teeth so that they can remove it, Spiegel explained. Niceness, on the other hand, would be ignoring the stuck food because it is uncomfortable to talk about.

Kindness, Spiegel said, was pointing out something that a co-worker is not doing or not seeing and then helping them to improve in that area.

The Snapchat CEO explained that for others to feel safe and comfortable with their creativity and ideas, the work environment would need to be supportive and kind.

He mused that people who are smart and creative also tend, on average, to be kind.

"There's no such thing as a brilliant jerk. If you’re really brilliant, how could you possibly be a jerk?" he said.

Photo: Shutterstock