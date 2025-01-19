TikTok Shuts Down in US, Vanishes From App Stores: Message Expresses Hope for Trump Intervention

TikTok went dark in the U.S. at around 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night, with a pop-up message on the widely used app expressing hope that President-elect Donald Trump will intervene after he takes office.

What Happened: ByteDance‘s TikTok became inaccessible in the U.S. about an hour and a half before the scheduled shutdown. Usere were then met with a pop-up message that read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.”

As per a report by USA Today, the ban was implemented due to fears that Beijing might use the app to influence U.S. public opinion and collect sensitive user data, as the app is owned by a Chinese company.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!” the message read for users.

“Just watched TikTok shut down in real time. First the likes and comments stopped working, then saving was disabled, then no new videos would load, then I was kicked out. The last TikTok I could see was of someone peacefully bopping along to if I were a fish,” one TikTok user wrote on X.

just watched TikTok shut down in real time. first the likes and comments stopped working, then saving was disabled, then no new videos would load, then I was kicked out. the last TikTok I could see was of someone peacefully bopping along to if I were a fish 😔 pic.twitter.com/9ywbY55k5j — Kelli Boyle (@kellixboyle) January 19, 2025

Consequently, app store providers and internet hosting services could be hit with substantial penalties for making TikTok accessible to U.S. users.

Subsequent to the ban, TikTok was removed from both Apple and Google‘s app stores. Oracle, a provider of cloud computing services, instructed its employees to turn off the servers that hosted TikTok.

Over 170 million monthly users in the U.S., for whom TikTok was a vital part of their daily routine, are now grappling with its absence.

Trump is said to be exploring ways to delay the ban. He said on Saturday that he may provide a 90-day extension to TikTok to delay or prevent a ban in the U.S.

However, TikTok did not hold out for a last-minute stay and chose to shut down instead. CEO Shou Chew expressed his gratitude to Trump in a video on the app and hinted at future developments, stating, “More to come.” Shou is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Despite the ban, there is still a chance for TikTok to return to the U.S. market if Trump can find a solution, or if the app divests its U.S. operations. Chinese officials have reportedly considered the option of allowing Elon Musk to invest in or assume control of its U.S. operations.

Why It Matters: The sudden ban on TikTok in the U.S. has not only left millions of users without their favorite app, but also raised concerns about data privacy and international business operations.

The potential involvement of Musk could signal a significant shift in the tech landscape. The future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, with potential legal and political battles on the horizon.

