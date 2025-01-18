Mark Cuban Open To Financing TikTok Alternative Based on Bluesky Protocol

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has shown interest in funding a TikTok alternative. This move comes in light of the potential shutdown of TikTok this weekend, with Cuban considering leveraging the protocol developed by microblogging site Bluesky.

What Happened: Cuban is contemplating this step in response to legislation requiring TikTok to sell its platform or face a nationwide ban. ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, has continually asserted that it is not for sale.

In a TikTok video on his account Tuesday, Cuban proposed this alternative version of the video-sharing app.

He said, “There’s an app called Bluesky and it’s built on the AT Protocol. I would be open to investing in supporting anybody — or somebody who creates a TikTok replacement built on the AT Protocol.”

Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform, enables users to host their data on servers not owned by the company. The platform, created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in 2019, has expanded to a user base of over 27 million people, reports Gizmodo.

However, the fate of TikTok’s U.S. app remains uncertain. Reports suggest that the company is seeking a last-minute reprieve from incoming President Donald Trump. TikTok CEO Shou Chew is scheduled to attend Trump’s inauguration, and Trump is reportedly contemplating an executive order to save the platform.

Why It Matters: The potential shutdown of TikTok in the U.S. has sparked interest in alternatives to the popular video-sharing platform. Cuban’s proposal of a TikTok alternative based on Bluesky’s protocol could potentially offer a new avenue for social media users, especially with the growing concerns over data privacy.

The move also highlights the increasing interest in decentralized social media platforms, which offer users more control over their data.

The unfolding events surrounding TikTok’s future in the U.S. will undoubtedly have significant implications for the social media landscape.

