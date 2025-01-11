In Joe Rogan Interview, Zuckerberg Expresses Confidence in Trump's Support for Tech Sector: 'I Think He Just Wants America to Win'

In his Friday appearance on Joe Rogan‘s podcast, Mark Zuckerberg voiced his optimism regarding President-elect Donald Trump‘s support for the American tech industry.

What Happened: During the podcast, Zuckerberg expressed his belief in the strategic advantage of U.S. tech companies and his confidence that Trump’s administration will defend this advantage, ensuring the industry’s continued strength.

“I think it’s a strategic advantage for the United States that we have a lot of the strongest companies in the world, and I think it should be part of the U.S. strategy going forward to defend that,” Zuckerberg said during the podcast.

“And it’s one of the things that I’m optimistic about with President Trump is, I think he just wants America to win,” he added.

Zuckerberg told Rogan that the change reflects the nation’s “cultural pulse” as it was reflected in the presidential election results.

The comments from the founder of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, formerly known as Facebook, followed significant changes made by the company to its content moderation policies.

The new system, which replaces third-party fact-checkers with a community-notes system, received praise from Trump.

Why It Matters: Given the recent changes in Meta’s content moderation policies and the company’s donation to Trump’s inaugural fund, Zuckerberg’s comments signal a strategic alignment with the incoming administration.

This could potentially influence the future direction of the tech industry, particularly in terms of content moderation and censorship.

